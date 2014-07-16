LONDON, July 16 UK hospital operator Spire Healthcare has narrowed the price guidance on its London stock market listing to 210-220 pence a share, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, valuing the company at up to 867 million pounds ($1.5 billion).

The narrowed price guidance, which is towards the bottom end of the original range of 210-300 pence a share, gives the Cinven-owned firm a value of 842-867 million pounds, one of the sources said.

Sources told Reuters on Tuesday that books were covered for the deal. Books are due to close at 1200 GMT on Thursday. ($1 = 0.5834 British Pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)