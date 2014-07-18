Russia's Sistema says it mulls listing its real estate business
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
LONDON, July 18 British hospital group Spire Healthcare opened up slightly at 211 pence a share in its London stock market debut, after pricing at 210 pence, the bottom of the range and valuing the firm at 842 million pounds ($1.4 billion).
Spire, which is owned by European private equity firm Cinven , is raising gross proceeds of 315 million pounds through the sale of new shares. The original price range was 210-300 pence a share, later narrowed to 210-220 pence. (Reporting by Freya Berry, editing by William Hardy)
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
LAGOS, March 15 Guinness Nigeria said on Wednesday it had applied to the Nigerian Stock Exchange to get approval for a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($130 million), its chief executive told Reuters.