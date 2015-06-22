(Adds comment from CEO, analysts)
By TJ Strydom
JOHANNESBURG, June 22 South African hospitals
group Mediclinic International is buying almost a third
of Britain's Spire Healthcare, entering a market it said
was ripe for growth as private players account for a small
fraction of the healthcare sector.
The deal, worth about $700 million, would also see
Mediclinic continue its diversification outside its home market
where a government probe into private hospitals and a mooted
national health insurance plan is limiting growth opportunities.
It already runs hospitals in Switzerland and the Middle East.
Shares in the company, South Africa's biggest private
hospital group, were up 3.36 percent at 103 rand at 1250 GMT.
Spire surged 9.7 percent to 3.51 pounds, on course for its
biggest daily percentage gain on record.
Spire is Britain's second-largest private hospital operator.
Mediclinic will buy a 29.9 percent stake in the firm from its
own largest shareholder, South African investment house Remgro
Ltd.
Remgro had said earlier on Monday, in a joint statement with
Spire, that it was buying the stake from buyout firm Cinven for
431.7 million pounds ($686 million). It will then sell the stake
to Mediclinic, of which it owns about 40 percent, for 8.6
billion rand ($709 million).
Remgro's strong balance sheet and its relationship with the
South African Reserve Bank would help conclude the deal more
quickly than had the private hospital group gone it alone, said
Mediclinic Chief Executive Danie Meintjes.
Meintjes said he regarded Britain as a growth opportunity
due to an ageing population and the fact private healthcare
accounted for only about 6 percent of the market.
After the deal, as much as 70 percent of Mediclinic's profit
would come from outside South Africa, said Johannesburg-based
Anchor Capital's head of investments Sean Ashton.
Mediclinic said it would fund the deal with a 10 billion
rand rights offer in which its plans to sell just over 111
million shares at 90 rand each.
($1 = 0.6292 pounds; $1 = 12.1284 rand)
(Additional reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Jason
Neely and Pravin Char)