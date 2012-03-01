* FY profit $123.3 mln vs $112.2 mln last yr

* Revenue rises 10 pct

* 2011 final div raised 17 pct to 2.93 cents

March 1 Britain's Spirent Communications posted a 10 percent rise in its full-year profit helped by strength in its core performance analysis segment, but cautioned that the prevailing economic environment could hurt it in the short-term.

"Spirent is not immune to external factors and they may temper growth rates in parts of our business in the short term," the company said in a statement.

"We believe overall that long-term growth opportunities for Spirent are very positive."

West Sussex-based Spirent, which tests telecom devices and wireless networking equipment, said pretax profit rose to $123.3 million, from $112.2 million a year earlier.

Revenue climbed 10 percent to $528.2 million.

The performance analysis division revenue rose 14 percent to $416.4 million, backed by strong growth in wireless, positioning and data center technologies.

The total dividend for the year was set at 2.93 cents per share compared with 2.50 cents for 2010.

The company's shares closed at 140.9 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)