Oct 7 Spirent Communications Plc, a
British telecoms testing company, said it expected a marginal
rise in third-quarter revenue as performance in the United
States and China remained subdued.
Spirent, which tests ethernet networks, 3G and 4G wireless
networks and devices for companies such as Cisco Systems Inc
and Nokia, said revenue for the third
quarter was expected to be slightly below $110 million compared
with $107.7 million a year earlier.
Demand levels dipped "sharply" because of merger activity
and delays in capital expenditure as future new technology
deployments are being assessed, Spirent said.
Fourth-quarter revenue is now expected to be between $120
million and $125 million compared with $115.4 million in 2013.
(1 British pound = 1.6077 US dollar)
