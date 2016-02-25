(Recasts, adds details)

Feb 25 British telecoms testing provider Spirent Communications Plc said strong growth in its Network & Applications division led to a 3 percent rise in order intake for the full year to $482 million pounds.

The Network & Applications division posted a 9 percent rise in revenue to $241.9 million for 2015. Orders for the division, which accounts for more than half the company's revenue, rose 10 percent to $249.8 million, the company said.

Shares in the company were up 3.3 percent at 78 pence at 0930 GMT.

Spirent, which tests ethernet networks, 3G and 4G wireless networks and devices, said it expects revenue from the wireless device testing segment to fall by 14 million pounds in 2016.

Wireless & Service Experience contributed 168.7 million pounds to revenue in 2015.

The company said it expects Network & Applications and Service Assurance segments to offset the effect of a slowdown in wireless devices.

Spirent said full-year revenue for 2015 rose 4.4 pct to 477.1 million pounds ($663.74 million).

($1 = 0.7188 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)