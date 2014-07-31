July 31 Spirent Communications Plc reported a 16 percent rise in revenue for the first half of the year, boosted by acquisitions and more orders for its network testing services.

Spirent, which tests wireless networks and devices for customers such as Cisco Systems Inc and Nokia, posted revenue of $221 million for the six months ended June 30.

Acquisitions this year contributed $4.1 million to revenue. In February, Spirent acquired DAX Technologies Corp and a majority stake in Testing Technologies IST GmbH. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)