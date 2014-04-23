INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
April 23 Spirent Communications Plc
* Q1 revenue rose 16 percent to $111.9 million
* Order intake in Q1 of 2014 grew by 12 pct compared to Q1 of 2013
* Revenue for period at $111.9 million showed a 16 pct increase, organically up 14 pct
* Investments set out in full year results for 2013 are well under way.
* Further momentum is expected during Q2 of 2014.
* Q1 operating profit was $8.3 million versus $ 7.6 million last year
* Trading is currently in line with board's expectations of achieving high single digit organic revenue growth for year
* Order intake was up 12 pct compared with Q1 of 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.