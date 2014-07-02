BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf planning to divest legacy Diebold business in the UK
July 2 Spirent Communications Plc
* Acquisition
* Spirent agrees to acquire radvision's technology business unit
* Deal for a cash consideration of $25.0 million, funded from existing cash resources
* Acquisition is expected to be earnings enhancing and cash generative in first full year, and have a return on investment in excess of cost of capital
* TBU will be reported as part of Spirent's wireless and service experience division
* Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close within 30 to 60 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says has decided that Diebold Nixdorf must sell one of its UK cashpoint businesses to preserve competition
LONDON, March 16 The British government said on Thursday it would refer Rupert Murdoch's planned takeover of European pay-TV group Sky to regulators to decide if the deal was in the public interest.