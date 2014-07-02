July 2 Spirent Communications Plc

* Acquisition

* Spirent agrees to acquire radvision's technology business unit

* Deal for a cash consideration of $25.0 million, funded from existing cash resources

* Acquisition is expected to be earnings enhancing and cash generative in first full year, and have a return on investment in excess of cost of capital

* TBU will be reported as part of Spirent's wireless and service experience division

* Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close within 30 to 60 days