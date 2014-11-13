UPDATE 2-BNP Paribas aims to expand European investment banking
* BNP aims to be EU leader in all its businesses with global reach
Nov 13 Spirent Communications Plc
* Q3 revenue $110.1 million versus $107.7 million year ago
* Level of demand for products and services dipped sharply during Q3 in United States and in China
* Reason was a combination of merger activity at some of major customers and a lull in capital expenditure as a result of future new technology deployments being assessed
* Principally this affected networks & applications division
* Expect that weaker market conditions will continue during rest of 2014
* Forecast revenue for Q4 remains in range of $120 million to $125 million
* Company is reviewing its cost structure to align costs with changes in market while protecting execution of its strategic plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 20 Phoenix Group Holdings, Britain's largest owner of life assurance funds closed to new customers, plans to buy more such assets, in a market which its chief executive said was worth about 300 billion pounds ($372.3 billion).
