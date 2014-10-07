Oct 7 Spirent Communications Plc

* Trading statement

* Trading conditions softened in latter part of Q3 in United States and China

* Demand levels dipped sharply as a result of merger activity and delays in capital expenditure as future new technology deployments are being assessed

* Reduction in activity levels has primarily impacted networks and applications business.

* Revenues for Q3 are expected to be slightly below $110.0 million compared to $107.7 million last year

* Anticipated that weakened market conditions affecting primarily networks and applications will persist through Q4 of 2014

* Revenue in Q4 is currently expected by board to be in range of $120.0 million to $125.0 million compared to $115.4 million for same period last year

* Operating profit will be impacted by loss of gross profit on lower revenue than expected