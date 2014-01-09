Jan 9 Spirent Communications plc : * Trading during the fourth quarter of 2013 resulted in revenue of about $115.0 mln * Revenue at lower end of guidance given in October interim statement of $115 mln to $120 mln * Full year revenue is approximately $413.0 million (2012: $472.4 million). * Number of senior management, structural changes have been completed to allow Spirent to return to growth * Selective acquisitions will be sought to support growth process * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here