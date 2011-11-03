* Q3 pretax profit $31.4 mln vs $28.9 mln yr ago

* Q3 rev up 6 pct to $130.2 mln

* Sees similar market conditions through Q4

Nov 3 Britain's Spirent Communications reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly pretax profit, driven by strong demand in the Asia Pacific region, and the telecoms testing firm said it was on track to meet its own expectations for the full year.

The company, which counts Cisco Systems , Alcatel Lucent and Verizon Communications as customers, said it faced tough conditions in North America and Europe and expects a similar situation through the fourth quarter.

Spirent, which tests telecom devices and wireless networking equipment, however, remained confident of performing strongly in the near term on demand for data-hungry smartphones, GPS and cloud computing.

"The broader market opportunities remain attractive created by mobile internet, global positioning and cloud computing, all of which will drive our business over the next several years," Chief Executive Bill Burns said in a statement.

For the quarter ended Oct. 2, pretax profit rose to $31.4 million from $28.9 million a year ago. Revenue rose 6 percent to $130.2 million.

Analysts expect the company to post a full-year pretax profit of $125.7 million on revenue of $535.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

West Sussex-based Spirent's shares, which have shed almost a fifth of their value since the year began, closed at 120.1 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the firm at 807.1 million pounds ($1.29 billion). ($1 = 0.626 British Pounds) (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)