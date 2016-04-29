NEW YORK, April 29 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc said on Friday that it is seeing no slowdown in demand from Airbus resulting from undelivered planes piling up at European factories, waiting for interiors.

Reuters reported last week that a number of undelivered Airbus jetliners are stranded outside the plants, including A350s awaiting cabin equipment in Toulouse.

"We haven't seen any slowdown from the plan in terms of demand," Spirit Chief Executive Larry Lawson said on a conference call. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)