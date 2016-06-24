WICHITA, Kansas, June 23 Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings is in "active dialog" with top customer Boeing Co to replace a long-term supply agreement that expired last year but is in "no hurry to get a deal done", Spirit's incoming CEO said on Thursday.

The companies are in discussions about the large volume of parts and components Spirit supplies, including structures for the Boeing 737, 767 and 777 aircraft, after the prior 10-year agreement ended, Tom Gentile told reporters at a briefing here, his first since being named to succeed current chief executive Larry Lawson.

"It is a full-contact team sport," Gentile said of the talks, which involve finance, engineering, operations and legal departments and inputs from the CEO's office to the factory floor.

Signing a new agreement is among the priorities Gentile discussed with Spirit's board when it named him CEO, he said. Gentile currently is chief operating officer and will take over at the end of July from Lawson, who arrived in 2013 and rapidly improved Spirit's profits.

Spirit and Boeing want a new supply agreement, but interim agreements allow them to conduct business so "there's no time pressure", Gentile said. "There's no deadline to get a deal done but both sides would like to do that because it's important."

Work for Boeing accounts for about 85 percent of Spirit's revenue, which totaled $6.6 billion last year, and Spirit is Boeing's largest supplier, Gentile said. Spirit's work for the Boeing 787 is under a different contract.

Spirit is focusing on cutting costs to lift profitability, since much of its sales growth is assured by a large backlog of about 12,500 plane orders at Boeing and Airbus.

But Spirit plans to increase its defense business by bidding for new work and possibly with an acquisition, Gentile said. The company recently was picked to help build the new B-21 Long Range Strike Bomber for the U.S. Air Force, a project in which Northrop Grumman Corp is the prime contractor.

Speaking on a day when Southwest Airlines said it would delay taking delivery of 67 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, Gentile said he was not worried about weakening demand for new planes or an aviation business cycle downturn.

Economic growth and retirement of old aircraft will continue to drive new plane sales, he said. Demand for twin-aisle planes will be weaker than single-aisles, he said. But if oil prices rise, retirements will rise and drive up new plane demand.

"I'm fairly bullish on the environment," he said. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)