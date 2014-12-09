Dec 9 Aircraft fuselage maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc said it would pay aero parts supplier Triumph Group Inc $160 million to take its business that makes wings for two Gulfstream jets.

Spirit will incur a loss of $1.45-$1.65 per share on the transaction, which is expected to close this year, the company said.

Spirit put its Tulsa, Oklahoma operations, including the Gulfstream business, up for sale last year but it could not find buyers, partly because of the money-losing Gulfstream contract. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)