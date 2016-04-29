(Adds details from call)
By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK, April 29 Aircraft parts maker Spirit
AeroSystems Holdings Inc said on Friday that it is
seeing no slowdown in demand from Airbus resulting from
undelivered planes piling up at European factories, awaiting
interiors.
"We haven't seen any slowdown from the plan in terms of
demand," Spirit Chief Executive Larry Lawson said on a
conference call.
Reuters reported last week that a number of undelivered
Airbus jetliners are stranded outside the plants, including
A350s awaiting cabin equipment in Toulouse.
Lawson said Boeing is "very optimistic" about the prospects
for so-called aftermarket parts, or those sold after an airplane
is delivered. Boeing recently ending an agreement with Spirit
for this production as part of a renewed effort by the jetmaker
to build its own aftermarket business.
As a result of the change, Lawson said Spirit will "sell all
the parts to Boeing now and will provide our services to Boeing
and our MRO business will continue," referring to maintenance
and repair operations. "And I think Boeing is very optimistic
about the aftermarket."
Spirit sees scope to increase its defense business to about
20 percent of revenue in coming years, Lawson said, and that it
would seek to do so through a combination of acquisitions and
bidding on new work. The Wichita, Kansas-based company was
recently picked as a supplier for the U.S. Air Force B-21 bomber
being built by prime contractor Northrop Grumman Corp.
Spirit earlier on Friday posted first-quarter earnings of
$1.29 a share, beating consensus estimates of $1.07 a share from
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
