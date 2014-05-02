BRIEF-Taiwan's Pegatron says Q4 net profit at T$5.87 bln; market forecast net profit T$7.41 billion
* Says Q4 net profit at T$5.87 billion; market forecast net profit T$7.41 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu)
May 2 Aircraft component maker Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc's quarterly profit nearly doubled, partly helped by strong demand for large commercial aircraft.
Net income rose to $153.6 million, or $1.07 per share, in the first quarter ended April 3, from $81.2 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 20 percent to $1.73 billion.
Spirit is a major supplier of components to Boeing Co and Airbus Group NV. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Says Q4 net profit at T$5.87 billion; market forecast net profit T$7.41 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu)
TOKYO, March 14 Japanese stocks edged down on Tuesday ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate hike, while Toshiba shares were volatile, due to its delayed earnings filing and concerns about its restructuring plan.
FRANKFURT, March 14 Europe's top software maker SAP said on Tuesday it had patched vulnerabilities in its latest HANA software that had a potentially high risk of giving hackers control over databases and business applications used to run big multinational firms.