April 29 Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc reported an 18.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for commercial planes.

The company's net income rose to $181.9 million, or $1.30 per share, for the first quarter ended April 2, from $153.6 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 0.8 percent to $1.74 billion. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)