NEW YORK, June 11 The union representing engineers at Spirit Aerosystems, one of Boeing Co's biggest suppliers, said on Wednesday it has asked Spirit about the rumored sale of its fabrication business to GKN Aerospace.

The union also has asked whether Boeing is purchasing assembly work done by Spirit for Boeing's aircraft programs, and about talk that Spirit plans to announce the moves around July 2, and has recently hired security guards and purchased riot gear for that date.

The union, the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA), made the request for information in a letter it sent to Spirit on Wednesday, saying it is making the information request under U.S. labor law.

Spirit, Boeing and GKN couldn't immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chris Reese)