NEW YORK, June 11 The union representing
engineers at Spirit Aerosystems, one of Boeing Co's
biggest suppliers, said on Wednesday it has asked Spirit
about the rumored sale of its fabrication business to GKN
Aerospace.
The union also has asked whether Boeing is purchasing
assembly work done by Spirit for Boeing's aircraft programs, and
about talk that Spirit plans to announce the moves around July
2, and has recently hired security guards and purchased riot
gear for that date.
The union, the Society of Professional Engineering Employees
in Aerospace (SPEEA), made the request for information in a
letter it sent to Spirit on Wednesday, saying it is making the
information request under U.S. labor law.
Spirit, Boeing and GKN couldn't immediately be reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chris Reese)