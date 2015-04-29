BRIEF-Shandong Gold Mining buys stake in Barrick Gold's Veladero mine
* Says it buys 50 percent stake in Barrick Gold's Veladero gold mine in Argentina for $960 million
April 29 Spirit Airlines Inc said on Wednesday that it expects unit revenue to plummet this quarter relative to last year's strong performance as it adds supply to different markets and as airfare during off-peak periods remains low.
The budget airline forecast total revenue per available seat mile, which measures sales relative to a plane's carrying capacity, to fall between 14 and 15 percent this quarter, in part because it is entering new markets and adding bigger planes to old markets. It forecast its quarterly operating margin to be between 24.5 and 26.5 percent.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Cardiome's partner steadymed announces successful completion of trevyent clinical validation study
* Ant Financial Services Group says issued letter to Moneygram Community as it relates to Ant Financial's agreement to merge with Moneygram