April 29 Spirit Airlines Inc on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit growth in line with analysts' expectations.

The budget airline earned $69 million, up 83 percent from a year earlier. Adjusted net income was $70.7 million, or 96 cents per diluted share.

That was in line with analysts' average estimate of $70.5 million or 96 cents per diluted share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; editing by Jason Neely)