BRIEF-Hoka collaborates with Oiselle to create special edition shoe
* Hoka One One® announces collaboration with Oiselle to create special edition shoe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 29 Spirit Airlines Inc on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit growth in line with analysts' expectations.
The budget airline earned $69 million, up 83 percent from a year earlier. Adjusted net income was $70.7 million, or 96 cents per diluted share.
That was in line with analysts' average estimate of $70.5 million or 96 cents per diluted share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; editing by Jason Neely)
* Hoka One One® announces collaboration with Oiselle to create special edition shoe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unilever cfo says will now report two margin measures, excluding restructuring costs, for better comparability
* Gobimin to extend repayment term to Oct 6, 2017 with respect to $4 million revolving term loan facility in favor of China Precision Material Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: