RPT-After weak March sales, concerns rise over U.S. auto market outlook
DETROIT, April 5 Car dealers on Wednesday added to concerns about the state of the U.S. auto industry and how tough any downturn might be if its six-year recovery has ended.
(Adds detail, company comment)
April 29 Spirit Airlines Inc on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit growth in line with analysts' expectations and said unit revenue fell in part because of falling airfare.
The budget airline earned $69 million, up 83 percent from a year earlier. Last year, the company posted net income of $37.7 million, or 51 cents per diluted share.
Adjusted net income was 96 cents per diluted share, in line with analysts' average estimate of 96 cents per diluted share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue per available seat mile, a key measure of a plane's carrying capacity, dropped 9.9 percent last quarter compared to a year earlier, on a capacity increase of 25.0 percent.
Spirit said the decrease was primarily "due to the ramp up of our growth in new and mature markets, overall fare compression in many of our markets and increased capacity from other carriers in the Dallas markets."
Total operating expenses increased 1.6 percent to $384.1 million year-over-year, the company said. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; editing by Jason Neely)
DETROIT, April 5 Car dealers on Wednesday added to concerns about the state of the U.S. auto industry and how tough any downturn might be if its six-year recovery has ended.
* Lamb Weston Holdings Inc reports fiscal third quarter 2017 results
LONDON, April 6 Human rights campaigners have urged Formula One management to cancel next week's Bahrain Grand Prix, accusing the country's rulers of using the race to "whitewash" abuses and improve their image abroad.