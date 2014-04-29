April 29 Spirit Airlines, a low-cost carrier that is growing, on Tuesday reported a higher profit for the first quarter as it added flights.

Net income came to $37.7 million, or 51 cents a diluted share, in the quarter, compared with $30.6 million, or 42 cents a share, a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue rose 18 percent to about $438 million.

