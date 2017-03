July 24 Spirit Airlines Inc, a low-cost U.S. carrier, reported an 18.3 percent rise in quarterly profit as flight volume increased.

Net income rose to $76.7 million, or $1.05 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $64.8 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings were $1.03 per share.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $553.4 million. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)