July 24 Spirit Airlines Inc, a low-cost
U.S. carrier, reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly
profit due to an increase in the number of flights and routes it
operates.
The company said it started nonstop flights on 24 new routes
and bought three A320 aircraft, ending the quarter with 73
planes.
Spirit's revenue per available seat mile, a key measure of a
plane's carrying capacity, dropped about 15 percent in the
second quarter ended June 30, as capacity rose by 30 percent.
The carrier, which offers low base fares, said average
ticket revenue per flight segment fell 19.4 percent to $68.35
due to increased competition.
Spirit's average non-ticket revenue per flight fell 1.9
percent to $54.71. This revenue includes fees for services such
pre-booking seats, in-flight refreshments and for baggage
services.
Spirit's net income rose 18.3 percent to $76.7 million, or
$1.05 per share. Adjusted earnings rose to $1.03 per share.
The Miramar, Florida-based company's revenue rose 11 percent
to $553.4 million.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.01 per
share on revenue $554.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Up to Thursday's close of $61.37, Spirit's stock had fallen
about 19 percent this year, steeper than the 11 percent fall in
the Dow Jones U.S. airlines index.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Savio D'Souza)