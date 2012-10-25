Oct 25 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc said Thursday it expects to take a charge of $1.82 a share in the third quarter for cost overruns on several product development programs, including wings for Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner.

The net charge includes a gain of $1.08 a share from a severe weather insurance settlement that the company booked in the quarter, the company said on a call with analysts.

Earlier Thursday, the aerospace parts maker based in Wichita, Kansas, said it would take a $590 million charge for the quarter for the cost overruns, a figure analysts said was surprisingly high and that sent the stock down more than 20 percent. The charges relate to the 787 and business jets sold by Gulfstream, a unit of General Dynamics Corp.