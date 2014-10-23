UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 23 Britain's Spirit Pub Company Plc said it had rejected a proposal to acquire the company from cider maker C&C Group Plc.
Spirit Pub, which is engaged in takeover talks with pub owner Greene King Plc, said C&C had until Nov. 20 to announce a firm offer for the company.
Greene King has offered to buy Spirit Pub in a cash-and-stock deal, valuing Spirit at 723 million pounds ($1.16 billion). (1 US dollar = 0.6238 British pound) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources