* Like-for-like food sales outpaces drinks sales in 8 weeks
to March 1
* Co's sales growth still outpacing rivals': Coffer Peach
Business Tracker
* Co maintains full-year like-for-like sales forecast
* CEO: hoping football World Cup will drive sales
* Shares up 1.2 pct at 82.75 pence
By Esha Vaish
March 18 Spirit Pub Co Plc is betting
on patrons having more food along with their pint to drive sales
in a year that includes one of Britain's warmest winters and the
football World Cup.
The company said it was selling as much food as drinks in
its pubs such as John Barras, Fayre & Square and Flaming Grill
as cash-strapped Britons opt to eat at pubs, shunning the more
expensive eateries.
Spirit Pub's like-for-like net sales at the roughly 800 pubs
it directly manages rose 6.1 percent in the eight weeks ended
March 1, with food sales outpacing drinks sales.
The company said it still expects like-for-like sales in the
managed business to rise 3.0 to 3.5 percent this year, helped in
part by the government's extension of licensing hours during the
football World Cup starting in June, allowing fans to spend more
time at their local watering holes.
"A lot depends how well the English team does. The more we
progress, the happier I'll be, not just from a national pride
perspective, but from a sales perspective too," Chief Executive
Mike Tye told Reuters.
Tye also said he saw no "logic or reason" for the government
to ease the controversial "beer tie" law that forces tenant pubs
to buy beer from their leaseholders, often at rates above market
prices.
A change in the law could stymie growth at the company's
roughly 470 leased pubs along with those at other pub owners
such as Enterprise Inns, Greene King and Punch
Taverns - the former parent of Spirit Pub.
"The majority understand that it's a benefit to all parties
not just one," Tye said.
FOOD PUSH
Spirit Pub, which intends to open 4 to 5 new pubs this year,
was one of the first among British pubs owners to put more food
item on their menu, aiming to lure customers looking for
value-for-money meals.
The company's Fayre & Squares and Flaming Grill pub chains
are known for their "easy-on-the-pocket" menu, with deals such
as 2 dishes for 5 pounds and 5.99 pounds lunch club offer.
"One of the key reasons of Flaming Grill's success, is that
we've been converting old community pubs into an exciting food
concept," Tye said.
Spirit Pub's sales growth continues to outpace that of its
rivals, according to data collected from 27 of Britain's larger
pubs and restaurants by market research company Coffer Peach
Business Tracker.
Restaurant Group, another pub owner betting on
selling more food, last month reported a 3.5 percent rise in
like-for-like sales in the eight weeks to Feb.
23.
Spirit Pub did not disclose margins in its trading update on
Tuesday. However, Numis Securities analysts said that "as
volumes, prices and average spend are all in growth and net cost
inflation is at just 2 percent, margins should be up."
Numis has a "buy" rating on the company's stock and a price
target of 110 pence.
Shares in Spirit Pub were up 1.2 percent at 82.75 pence at
1214 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. They rose almost 5
percent to touch 85.50 pence earlier in the session.