April 24 Spirit Pub Company Plc
reported a nearly 4 percent rise in first-half revenue as it
benefitted from higher sales of food and drinks during the
Christmas and holiday season.
The company, which operates pubs under brands such as Chef &
Brewer, Fayre & Square and Flaming Grill, also said there were
tentative signs of recovery in consumer spending and the company
was well placed to benefit from it.
Revenue rose to 406 million pounds ($681.2 million) in the
six months ended March 1 from 391.2 million pounds a year
earlier.
The company said like-for-like net sales at its managed pubs
rose 4.8 percent.
Spirit Pub was spun off from Punch Taverns Plc in
2011 and makes about 90 percent of its revenue from managed
pubs.
($1 = 0.5960 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)