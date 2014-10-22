Oct 22 Spirit Pub Co Plc said
full-year pretax profit grew 11 percent on strong growth in its
core managed division.
Sales at the British pub chain's managed division improved
2.6 percent in the first six weeks of the current financial
year.
Spirit Pub, known for its pubs such as Chef & Brewer, Fayre
& Square and Flaming Grill, said pretax profit before
exceptional items rose to 60.3 million pounds ($97.2 million) in
the year ended Aug. 23, from 54.3 million pounds in the previous
year.
Like-for-like sales rose 4.4 percent.
(1 US dollar = 0.6202 British pound)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)