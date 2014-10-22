Oct 22 Spirit Pub Co Plc said full-year pretax profit grew 11 percent on strong growth in its core managed division.

Sales at the British pub chain's managed division improved 2.6 percent in the first six weeks of the current financial year.

Spirit Pub, known for its pubs such as Chef & Brewer, Fayre & Square and Flaming Grill, said pretax profit before exceptional items rose to 60.3 million pounds ($97.2 million) in the year ended Aug. 23, from 54.3 million pounds in the previous year.

Like-for-like sales rose 4.4 percent. (1 US dollar = 0.6202 British pound) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)