SEATTLE Aug 7 The union representing engineers
and technical workers at Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc
charged the company with an unfair labor practice on Wednesday,
alleging the major supplier to Boeing and Airbus
dealt directly with employees on severance issues related to
layoffs rather than with the union.
It said it filed the case with the National Labor Relations
Board office in Kansas City.
The Society of Professional Engineering Employees in
Aerospace said Spirit laid off 221 of its unionized engineers
and technical workers on July 25. The layoffs were part of 360
announced that day.
"As part of the company's process, management presented and
tried to negotiate severance agreements with each employee. The
action is a direct violation of their union collective
bargaining agreements," the union said.
Spirit, in a statement, said "we disagree with the latest
allegations and believe the NLRB will find them baseless once
they have all the facts."
Spirit on Tuesday said it was in talks to sell its wings
business in Oklahoma and that it would take a charge of up to
$400 million in the second quarter.