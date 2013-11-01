Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
Nov 1 Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc, a maker of fuselages and wings for Boeing Co and Airbus , reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to strong demand for large commercial aircraft.
Spirit Aerosystems reported a net profit of $93.7 million, or 65 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 26 compared with a loss of $134.4 million, or 94 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $1.50 billion from $1.36 billion a year earlier.
The company's shares were up about 1 percent at $27 in premarket trading.
PARIS, March 4 Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. President Donald Trump disputed Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement about quitting as host of the reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," saying on Saturday that Schwarzenegger was leaving involuntarily after drawing few viewers.