Networking software maker Citrix seeks buyers -sources
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
March 11 Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc : * Chief Financial Officer Sanjay Kapoor tells J.P. Morgan conference there are number of interested parties in Tulsa operations, adds due
diligence process is going on * Executive says it is hard to predict timeline on when potential deal for Tulsa operations
might occur
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO Michael Johnson's fy 2016 total compensation $10.9 million versus $9.9 million in fy 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: