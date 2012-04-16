(Corrects paragraph 1 to say operations at the facility will be suspended at least through Tuesday)

April 16 Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc suspended operations at its Wichita, Kansas facility at least through Tuesday after severe weather damaged the infrastructure there.

The company expects production at the facility to be disrupted in the short term, affecting delivery, it said in a statement.

Production equipment appeared to be largely unaffected, the company said. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)