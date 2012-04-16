(Corrects paragraph 1 to say operations at the facility will be
suspended at least through Tuesday)
April 16 Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems
Holdings Inc suspended operations at its Wichita, Kansas
facility at least through Tuesday after severe weather damaged
the infrastructure there.
The company expects production at the facility to be
disrupted in the short term, affecting delivery, it said in a
statement.
Production equipment appeared to be largely unaffected, the
company said.
