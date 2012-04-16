* Boeing says it has cushion in production system
By Kyle Peterson
April 16 Boeing Co said on Monday its
production system has a cushion in place to help absorb
disruptions caused by a weekend tornado that hit Spirit
AeroSystems, which makes its 737 fuselage and parts of
other planes.
Spirit, based in Wichita, Kansas, shut down temporarily
after a tornado damaged roofs and cut power in Iowa, Kansas,
Nebraska and Oklahoma on Saturday night.
Spirit, Boeing's biggest supplier of structural components,
said it did not yet know the full impact on production, but
operations would be suspended at least through Tuesday and
near-term deliveries would be affected.
Spirit makes part of the fuselage for the high-profile
Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 35 fuselages each month for the
best-selling 737, which is assembled in Renton, Washington.
Boeing, which is increasing the production rate of the 737
and other planes, declined to say whether the disruption would
slow aircraft deliveries to its customers.
"Boeing typically has a cushion in its production system to
account for potential disruptions," Boeing spokesman Larry
Wilson said, adding that the company would know more over the
"next several days."
Wilson declined to elaborate on the cushion or say if was
sufficient to prevent production disruptions on any Boeing
programs that Spirit supports.
But analysts say Boeing may have enough parts in its
inventory or could slow down production to deal with the supply
disruption.
Experts say the 737 is more vulnerable to shocks than the
787 or other airplane programs because of its rapid production
pace.
"We're working closely with Spirit on that to try and
understand any potential impacts," Wilson said.
Boeing has 2,679 unfilled orders for 737s on its books,
according to its website.
A Spirit spokesman said operations would restart when it is
safe for employees to enter the plants. The company's Wichita
operations are spread across 45 buildings, he said.
"The majority of what we're dealing with is infrastructure
impact, not production capability impact," said spokesman Ken
Evans. "We believe that our essential ability, once we make the
site safe to start production again, we're going to be able to
start production fairly quickly."
Evans said Boeing is Spirit's largest customer and that 85
percent of its work is for the plane-maker. He said work on the
737 draws about 50 percent of Spirit's revenue.
"We make a portion of every Boeing commercial aircraft in
production," Evans said.
Spirit ships the fuselages for 737s to Renton by train,
where they wait outside the plant for their turn in the final
assembly line. Boeing declined to say how many fuselages were
enroute to Renton since Spirit shut down. The company also
declined to say how many fuselages it had ready for assembly.
Rob Stallard, an analyst with RBC Capital Markets, said
Boeing's delivery outlook has "an element of contingency" to
cover unforeseen events like this and unless there is an
extended break in shipments from Spirit, its earnings outlook
will not change.
"Although Boeing does not have a large amount of spare
inventory, the various aircraft lines have not been stopped by
this event, though the full situation is still being assessed
and this could yet occur," Stallard said.
Boeing makes 35 737s per month and aims to boost production
to 42 to per month.
The 737 is the domestic workhorse for many airlines across
the globe. It competes with the Airbus A320. Boeing and Airbus
intend to update those planes with new fuel-efficient engines.
Boeing will call its upgraded 737 the MAX. The upgraded
airbus narrow-body will be known as the neo. Herbert said the
weekend disaster would likely have no impact on those upgrades.
Hans Weber, president of technology management consultancy
Tecop International, said a disruption of parts from Spirit
could cause Boeing to slow production on the 737 temporarily but
not stop it.
"You cannot have an inventory of fuselage sections. There is
just really no room," Weber said. "So a delay in delivery of
fuselage sections for the 737 would inevitably cause some
slowing down of the production rate."
"I seriously doubt that the disruption might be more than a
day or two," he said.
Spirit makes the forward fuselage, including cockpit and
cabin, for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, Boeing's new
carbon-composite aircraft that came to market last year after
three years of delays. The company lists 843 unfilled orders for
Dreamliners on its website.
Boeing, the world's second-largest commercial plane-maker
after EADS unit Airbus, made first delivery of a
Dreamliner last year and is ramping up production to 10 planes
per month by the end of 2013, a target many experts believe to
be unattainable.
Weber said the disruption at Spirit poses less risk to the
787 program because Boeing can use downtime on the line to
address a backlog of other work on assembled planes that it has
yet to deliver. Such work is typical for new aircraft programs.
Spirit, a Boeing unit until it was sold in 2005, also makes
part of the upcoming Airbus A350 and A320.
One industry expert said the damage at Spirit could hit
Boeing deliveries in the second quarter. Plane-makers typically
are paid upon delivery.
"Based on what I've seen it looks like it could lead to some
sort of disruption," said Wedbush Securities analyst Kenneth
Herbert. "But it looks like the tooling is relatively intact at
Spirit, so I'm not expecting any long-term disruption."
Shares of Boeing closed down 24 cents at $72.68 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
