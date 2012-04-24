April 24 Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems
Holdings Inc said its Wichita, Kansas facility has
restarted and all employees have returned to work on Monday.
The company had suspended operations at the facility which
was damaged by a tornado on April 14.
Spirit said the damage is mainly limited to infrastructure,
including buildings and utilities, with production equipment
largely unaffected.
Deliveries have been impacted and Spirit is developing
recovery plans for these schedules, it said in a statement.
