Feb 9 Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results on higher production volumes and deliveries.

Wichita, Kansas-based Spirit, a former unit of Boeing, supplies wing and fuselage systems.

Fourth-quarter net income fell to $60 million, or 42 cents a share, from $62 million, or 44 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 57 cents a share, beating analysts' estimates of 51 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 14 percent to $1.22 billion, higher than estimates of $1.13 billion.

Spirit AeroSystems forecast a 2012 profit of $2.00 to $2.15 a share on revenue of $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion.

The company earned $1.35 per share on revenue of $4.86 billion in 2011.

