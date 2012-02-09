Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 27
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
* Q4 adj EPS $0.57 vs est $0.51
* Q4 rev up 14 pct
* Sees FY12 EPS $2.00-$2.15 a shr
* Sees FY12 rev $5.2 bln-$5.4 bln (Follows alerts)
Feb 9 Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results on higher production volumes and deliveries.
Wichita, Kansas-based Spirit, a former unit of Boeing, supplies wing and fuselage systems.
Fourth-quarter net income fell to $60 million, or 42 cents a share, from $62 million, or 44 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 57 cents a share, beating analysts' estimates of 51 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 14 percent to $1.22 billion, higher than estimates of $1.13 billion.
Spirit AeroSystems forecast a 2012 profit of $2.00 to $2.15 a share on revenue of $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion.
The company earned $1.35 per share on revenue of $4.86 billion in 2011.
Shares of the company closed at $23.08 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
