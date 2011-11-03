* Q3 EPS 47 cents vs. estimate 45 cents

* Company expects 'significant role' on 737 MAX

Nov 3 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR.N) posted higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as it delivered more aircraft components and margins improved.

The supplier of wing and fuselage systems stood by an August full-year profit forecast of $1.40 a share to $1.50 a share. It said 2011 sales should be about $4.7 billion.

Net income came to $67 million, or 47 cents a share, in the third quarter, up from $46 million, or 33 cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected profit of 45 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose about 13 percent to $1.13 billion.

Spirit, is poised to gain more business as new commercial plane programs ramp up production. For example, the company said it looks to play a "significant role" on Boeing Co's (BA.N) upcoming 737 MAX, a version of the popular 737 narrowbody that will be equipped with a new fuel-efficient engine. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)