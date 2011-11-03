* Q3 EPS 47 cents vs. estimate 45 cents
* Company expects 'significant role' on 737 MAX
Nov 3 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR.N)
posted higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as it
delivered more aircraft components and margins improved.
The supplier of wing and fuselage systems stood by an
August full-year profit forecast of $1.40 a share to $1.50 a
share. It said 2011 sales should be about $4.7 billion.
Net income came to $67 million, or 47 cents a share, in the
third quarter, up from $46 million, or 33 cents a share, a year
earlier.
Analysts had expected profit of 45 cents a share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose about 13 percent to $1.13 billion.
Spirit, is poised to gain more business as new commercial
plane programs ramp up production. For example, the company
said it looks to play a "significant role" on Boeing Co's
(BA.N) upcoming 737 MAX, a version of the popular 737
narrowbody that will be equipped with a new fuel-efficient
engine.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)