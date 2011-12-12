(Corrects headline to add dropped words)
Dec 12
* Spirit aerosystems to realign Boeing 787 dreamliner wing
component production
to meet increasing demand
* Spirit aerosystems -realignment will allow Spirit to make
more efficient use
of its global manufacturing operations
* Spirit aerosystems- increased production is planned for all
Spirit facilities
* Spirit aerosystems -to transition production of Boeing 787
dreamliner fixed leading edge composite wing component from
Tulsa
* Spirit aerosystems -Oklahoma employees working on 787 fixed
leading edge will be transitioned to other programs