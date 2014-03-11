March 11 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc
, the aircraft parts supplier, is talking with a number
of potential buyers interested in its Oklahoma operations that
design wings but has no time frame for a sale, its chief
financial officer said on Tuesday.
"It is a complex deal," CFO Sanjay Kapoor told a J.P. Morgan
conference broadcast over the Internet. "There are a number of
interested parties that we are working with ... due diligence is
going on as we speak."
"It's hard for me to predict a timeline and give you an
exact date," he added.
Spirit AeroSystems put up the Oklahoma operations for sale
last year but has also said it could keep the assets. The unit
handles wing design for jets.
Its stock dipped 1 percent to $27.97 at midday.