Aug 2 Aircraft parts supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc posted a rise in quarterly profit on continued strong demand for large commercial aircraft.

Net income rose to $35 million, or 24 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $30 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 9 percent to $1.34 billion. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; editing by Anthony Kurian)