BRIEF-Freeport-McMoRan says as of Feb 24, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate - SEC Filing
* As of Feb 24, 2017, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate and production remains suspended - SEC filing
Aug 2 Aircraft parts supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc posted a rise in quarterly profit on continued strong demand for large commercial aircraft.
Net income rose to $35 million, or 24 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $30 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 9 percent to $1.34 billion. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; editing by Anthony Kurian)
* As of Feb 24, 2017, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate and production remains suspended - SEC filing
* Dow down 0.26 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday to place "regulatory reform" task forces within federal agencies in what may be the most far reaching effort to pare back U.S. red tape in recent decades.