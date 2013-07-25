July 25 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems, a
supplier to Boeing Co and other jet makers, rose 7
percent on Thursday after a British newspaper reported that car
and plane parts maker GKN may launch a bid for the
company.
The Daily Mail said speculation about a bid ramped up on
Wednesday with dealers hearing GKN could launch "a $5 billion
cash and shares bid, worth around $35 a share," for Spirit,
which makes fuselages and wing parts.
The newspaper said Bank of America/Merrill Lynch was
reported to be advising GKN.
Ken Evans, a spokesman for Kansas-based Spirit, said the
company would not speculate on rumors. He added that it had no
announcement at this time.
Spirit named former Lockheed Martin executive Larry
Lawson as president and chief executive earlier this year and is
undertaking a review of its operations. It has recorded charges
in past quarters tied to cost overruns on certain aircraft
programs.
"If this report turns out to be true, then we think that it
offers an excellent deal for Spirit's shareholders," RBC Capital
Markets analyst Robert Stallard said in a note to clients on
Thursday.
"Given the lack of profitability on its development
programs, and a lack of cash generation, a bid at the reported
level would seem extremely generous given the current
situation," Stallard added.
Jefferies analyst Sandy Morris expressed doubts about a GKN
acquisition of Spirit. "My personal view is that perhaps one
division of Spirit may be for sale, and that would be the wing
systems division. I think that that's much more likely," Morris
added.
Spirit, spun off from Boeing a few years ago, is expected to
lay off about 300 people on Thursday, a union leader said
.
Shares of Spirit were up 7.1 percent, or $1.72, to $25.80 in
morning trading. Earlier, the shares traded above their 52-week
high of $25.86.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta and Brenda Goh in London;
Editing by John Wallace)