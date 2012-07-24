BRIEF-KKR invests in China's Gambol pet group
* Says KKR makes its investment from its China growth fund. Further details of transaction are not disclosed Further company coverage:
July 24 Spirit Airlines Inc's quarterly profit more than doubled as the low-cost airline earned more from non-ticket sources of revenue.
Spirit's second-quarter net income rose to $34.6 million, or 48 cents per share, from $16.9 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 49 cents per share.
Operating revenue jumped 26 percent to $346.3 million. Revenue from non-ticket sources such as checked and carry-on bags rose about 42 percent to $134.5 million.
Revenue per available seat mile rose 8 percent to 12.25 cents. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Says KKR makes its investment from its China growth fund. Further details of transaction are not disclosed Further company coverage:
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia's state oil company Saudi Aramco will invest $7 billion into an oil refinery and petrochemical project in Malaysia's southern state of Johor.
* Agreement enables argo group u.s. To underwrite a suite of physical damage and liability products for recreational marine businesses