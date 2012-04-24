(Kara Newman is the author of "The Secret Financial Life of
Food", Columbia University Press; publication date autumn 2012.
Any opinions expressed are her own.)
By Kara Newman
NEW YORK, April 24 Although I've long been a fan
of rye whiskey and its intense, spicy bite, until this week I'd
never heard of softer Maryland-style rye. And now, my Manhattan
may never be the same.
"Baltimore historically was a rye whiskey producing city,"
explains Corey Polyoka, bar director at Woodberry Kitchen (www.woodberrykitchen.com/).
"Before Prohibition, New York was a martini town and
Baltimore was a Manhattan town. We loved, and still love, rye
whiskey."
This makes perfect sense. Americans began distilling rye
whiskey, made with a mash bill of at least 51 percent rye grain,
from the abundantly growing rye after the American Revolution
brought the rum trade to a halt.
Maryland-style ryes were typically sweet and light, Polyoka
recounts, while Maryland's sister state to the north,
Pennsylvania, produced a more robust style, closer to most rye
whiskeys available on the market today.
These days, very little (if any) rye is made in either state
- Kentucky firmly dominates America's whiskey trade. But one
brand, Pikesville, is still made using a Maryland recipe, and in
Baltimore the brand is downright beloved for its hometown
provenance.
Pikesville whiskey is consumed straight up as a shot, or in
cocktails such as the Manhampden, Woodberry's riff on the
classic Manhattan (recipe below). Pikesville Supreme was
purchased by Heaven Hill in 1982 (the same brand that makes
Rittenhouse Rye), but it's still made in the softer, fruitier
Potomac style.
In addition to his own establishment, Polyoka also
recommends B&O Brasserie (www.bandorestaurant.com/),
located downtown in Hotel Monaco, as well as Grand Cru
(www.grandcrubaltimore.com/) in Belevedere Square as a
great after-work watering hole, with a "busy happy hour" and
strong cocktail, beer and wine list.
In general, he describes Baltimore's drinking culture as "in
its infancy, but starting to get real traction." Most places in
town now have a cocktail menu, though it may be of varying
quality, he notes.
But ask around. You still should be able to get a shot of
Pikesville rye in your glass, a Kentucky cousin with local
Maryland roots.
RECIPE: The Manhampden
Courtesy of Woodberry Kitchen
The name of this drink is a play on the classic Manhattan,
with a nod to the Hampden neighbourhood where Woodberry Kitchen
is located.
3 ounces Pikesville Supreme Maryland-Style Rye
1.5 ounces Vya Sweet Vermouth
0.5 ounce orange syrup
2 shakes Peychaud's bitters
3 shakes "New Fashioned" Bitters (made at Woodberry Kitchen)
Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake
vigorously and strain into a coupe or martini glass.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)