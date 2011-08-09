(Kara Newman is the author of "Spice & Ice: 60
tongue-tingling cocktails", available <here
>. The opinions expressed are her own.)
NEW YORK Aug 9 (Reuters Life!) - "Visiting Beijing five or
even three years ago, you'd have been hard-pressed to find a
decent cocktail outside the high-end hotel bars," says Paul
Mathew, a drinks consultant who has resided in Beijing for more
than two years.
"These days Beijing's bar scene is developing as fast as the
rest of the country, with international standard whisky bars,
classic cocktail speakeasies and even the odd craft brewer."
Which is not to say that tradition is completely gone; it's
merely evolved a bit. Visitors doing business with local Chinese
firms should be prepared for "traditional generosity", which may
include dinners with Chinese hosts involving copious toasts with
baijiu, a rice-based clear spirit often consumed as a shot.
(More on baijiu-drinking etiquette here here)
However, Mathew observes that the baijiu-soaked banquet is
"becoming less common for business deals - unless government
officials are involved." Meanwhile, Western-style dinners with
wine and beer, possibly followed by whisky or Cognac, are taking
their place. But the frequent toasts remain a fixture of the
event.
The merriment may continue after dinner with an invitation
to karaoke. "Western participants are not required to attend,"
Mathew advises. But those that join in should expect the whisky
and brandy to flow. They should also brace themselves for lots
of whisky (usually Scotch) and iced green tea, China's most
popular mixed drink.
Drinking establishments abound, but the best can be hard to
find. For example, Q-Bar (www.qbarbeijing.com/), a
popular roof terrace bar, is on the top floor of a cheap hotel;
Twilight (twilightcocktailbar.com/), another top
after-work spot, is hidden above a Starbucks and a Chinese
restaurant.
"But they are well-worth seeking out to get more of a feel
for the city's emerging drinks culture," Mathew adds.
A few more of Mathew's recommendations:
For business deals, Atmosphere (here),
inside the Shangri-La Hotel, or the Bar & Lounge at Maison
Boulud (here).
To impress clients, Long March Bar (here)
at the China Club is a top pick, as membership is required. The
space originally was a waiting room for noblemen going to the
palace. More accessible choices include the Champagne Bar (here)
at the Fairmont, Lounge at Lan Club (here),
or Xiu's rooftop terrace (xiubeijing.com).
For a taste of Beijing, try Red Capital Club (here),
a converted bunker in a hotel that specialises in
"Communist-era chic."
As elsewhere in Beijing, a mix of old and new continues to
capture the imagination. Tradition isn't gone, but it certainly
has evolved.
RECIPE
The ShuiJingFang Grapefruit Sour courtesy of Paul Mathew
This is an original recipe from Paul Mathew featuring
baijiu, giving this old-school spirit a fresh face. The spirit's
mix of sweetness, citrus and funky, fermented notes can be
"quite a challenge for mixed drinks, but one that bartenders in
China are starting to embrace," he says.
If baijiu is unavailable, substitute another clear spirit,
such as vodka, gin or pisco.
40 ml ShuiJingFang Baijiu 52% (52% refers to the alcohol
level; this is a high proof baijiu)
25ml fresh lemon juice
30ml fresh pink grapefruit juice
15ml 2:1 cinnamon syrup
White of 1 small egg (20 ml)
Dry shake to emulsify the egg, then shake with ice, add
remaining ingredients and double strain into a rocks glass. Add
orange bitters and grapefruit twist over the surface of the
drink and garnish with the twist.
(Editing by Peter Myers and Paul Casciato)