NEW YORK Nov 15 Bookended by the Carlsberg and
Tuborg breweries, the Danes have long been a nation of beer
drinkers. But a new generation of bartenders is driving a
vibrant cocktail culture in Copenhagen.
And as of two years ago, the city has its own signature
quaff, the Copenhagen Cocktail.
Created by Gromit Eduardsen, bartending partner at 1105 (www.1105.dk),
the drink has a cheery pink hue and lightly fruity flavour and
won a contest sponsored by Danish liqueur brand Cherry Heering.
(Cherry Heering also is a key ingredient in the classic
Singapore Sling and Blood & Sand cocktails.)
However, don't expect to find the drink on every cocktail
menu in town.
At Ruby (rby.dk/), offerings run to classics and
seasonal libations with international influence, such as the
Mirabellini (hazelnut-infused pisco shaken with Mirabelle plum
jam and topped with dry Champagne).
Hidden speakeasy The Union (Store Strandstræde 19; 1255
København K) is also noted for its excellent drinks, which flow
from midnight until the wee hours - but don't look for the
Copenhagen Cocktail there either.
You can however get one at Mash (www.mashsteak.dk/),
short for "Modern American Steak House," a prime venue for
business lunches and dinners. "It has a great bar team,"
Eduardsen says, "and it's probably the best steak house in
Scandinavia."
Among Eduardsen's rather lengthy list of other must-drink
spots: The streamlined Oak Room (www.oakroom.dk/) in the
Nørrobro "Latin Quarter" district, "seductive 1800s-style
cocktails" at Salon 39 (www.salon39.dk/) in
Frederiksberg, and pretty much any of the myriad new bars
opening at a fast clip in the hip meat-packing district known as
Kødbyen (the name translates as "Meat City").
For work-hard/play-hard types, Copenhagen "rocks all night
long," says Eduardsen, pointing to Simon's Copenhagen (here)
as a great example; the late-night dance spot is housed in an
old art gallery. Not a bad way to get your Copenhagen Cocktail
on.
RECIPE: Copenhagen Cocktail
(Courtesy of Gromit Eduardsen)
5 cl Genever
2 cl Cherry Heering
2 cl freshly pressed lime juice
2 cl Sirop de gomme (sugar syrup)
Dash of Angostura bitters
Shake over ice. Strain into chilled cocktail coupe. Garnish with
an orange twist.
