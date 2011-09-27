(Kara Newman is the author of "Spice & Ice: 60 tongue-tingling
By Kara Newman
NEW YORK, Sept 27, With its sprawling hotels and
conference centres, no wonder Denver has become a top
destination for business events.
In addition to access to the scenic Rocky Mountains, the
Mile High City also offers "a killer cocktail and food scene
that's really starting to pick up," says Bryan Dayton, who
co-owns and directs the bar at Denver-area restaurant OAK at
14th (www.oakatfourteenth.com/).
To many, Denver's iconic tipple is beer, Dayton explains.
After all, the state is home to a great number of local
breweries and microbreweries, and the city will be host to the
Great American Beer Festival from September 29 through October
1.
However, spirited folks are likely to favour local distiller
Leopold Brothers, which Denver bartenders praise for their array
of luscious liqueurs, and Stranahan's, an unusual 100 percent
malted barley whiskey.
For business-related engagements, Dayton recommends downtown
steakhouses Elway's (www.elways.com/) or Capital Grille
(here), or
Ocean Prime (www.oceanprimedenver.com/) in the upscale
Cherry Creek shopping district.
Though all three are chain restaurants, each offers plenty
of Colorado beef and a robust selection of drinking options.
But when the workday is done, Dayton advises to head to
Linger (www.lingerdenver.com/) in the historic Highlands
area for cocktails like the Blood Orange & Sand, a riff on the
Scotch classic Blood & Sand, but laced with Leopold's American
Orange Liqueur. (Sister venue Root Down
(www.rootdowndenver.com/) also is nearby.)
Other options include the homey Steuben's (www.steubens.com/),
the subterranean speakeasy-style Green Russell (www.greenrussell.com/),
named for 1850s Colorado gold miner William Green Russell, and
cosy gastropub Colt and Gray (www.coltandgray.com/).
Yet amid this vibrant cocktail culture, Denver bartenders
wonder why they don't have a cocktail to call their own. So a
"Colorado Cocktail Contest" was launched in June to establish
one. Here it is.
RECIPE: Tree Line
Created by Avenue Grill (www.avenuegrill.com/) bar
manager Marnie Ward, this was the winning drink in the recent
"Colorado Cocktail Contest," made with Leopold's whiskey and
muddled Colorado cherries.
2 Bing cherries
0.5 oz fresh squeezed lemon juice
0.5 oz simple syrup
2 oz. Leopold's Small Batch Whiskey
0.5 oz Leopold's Three Pins Alpine Herbal Liqueur
Muddle cherries, lemon juice and simple syrup; add whiskey and
Three Pins; add ice and shake. Serve up. Garnish with round
slice of lemon peel (to replicate the Colorado sun).
