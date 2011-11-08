(Kara Newman is the author of "Spice & Ice: 60 tongue-tingling
cocktails", available <here
>. The opinions expressed are her own.)
By Kara Newman
NEW YORK, Nov 8, Detroit has a number of famous
exports: Automobiles; Motown; and - who knew - The Last Word
cocktail.
If you're not familiar with The Last Word, ask any
bartender. This potent Prohibition-era tipple, made with gin and
a mash-up of slightly obscure liqueurs (Green Chartreuse and
Luxardo Maraschino) is seriously beloved in mixology circles.
And yes, it comes from Detroit. Specifically, it was created
at the Detroit Athletic Club (www.thedac.com), says Chris
Brock, who is their beverage manager. It's still on offer today
in the DAC's members-only Tap Room.
The cocktail is attributed to Frank Fogarty, described as "a
very fine monologue artist"; some say that's how the drink got
its name. Fogarty brought it to New York, says Brock, but the
drink was lost to history until Seattle barman Murray Stenson
discovered it in Ted Saucier's classic cocktail book "Bottoms
Up" a few years ago and re-popularised the drink. As the
cocktail renaissance swept across the nation, The Last Word
returned home to Detroit's burgeoning bar scene.
Brock advises trying the concoction at Cliff Bell's (www.cliffbells.com/),
a fully restored 1930s era "Supper Club" featuring some of the
best jazz in Detroit and a catalogue of creative and innovative
cocktails; "modern cocktail house" The Motor Bar in the Book
Cadillac building; or the art-deco inspired Centaur (www.centaurbar.com),
within walking distance of several Detroit theatres and sports
venues.
Just remember that The Last Word may go down easy, but it
sure does pack a punch. Drink too many of them, and the cocktail
surely will have the last word.
RECIPE: The Last Word
(Courtesy of Chris Brock, Detroit Athletic Club)
The DAC makes the drink with their own house brand of
"Prohibition-style bathtub gin" (100 proof vodka infused with
spices, herbs and citrus), named for the speakeasy that sat
behind the club during the Prohibition years. But this should
work well with a commercial London Dry-style gin such as
Tanqueray.
¾ oz DAC "Annex" Gin
¾ oz Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice
¾ oz Green Chartreuse
¾ oz Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur
Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake
vigorously and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish
with a lime wheel.
