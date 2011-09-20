NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Kara Newman is the author of
"Spice & Ice: 60 tongue-tingling cocktails", available here: here.
The opinions expressed are her own.)
By Kara Newman
As a home of the United
Nations, lakeside Geneva is a city of many cultures. Nearby
France is one of the cultural leaders here, and that means wine
- and Champagne in particular - figures prominently in bar
offerings, says local mixologist Dirk Hany.
One popular way bubbly is enjoyed in Geneva is in a
"piscine" or "swimming pool" - simply Champagne served in a
Bordeaux wine glass with lots of ice.
But Champagne isn't the only sparkler filling glasses in
Geneva: "The Mojito is also a long-time favourite of the
Genevois," Hany explains.
This cachaca-based classic, punched up with mint and
carbonated soda water, is especially likely to be found at the
Fete de Genève, which takes place each August.
"Next to wine, the Mojito is probably the most popular
drink."
Business travellers seeking to impress will want to head
straight to The Leopard Room (here)
in the elegant and conservative Hotel Angleterre.
"It's an amazing bar, very high class, as are the prices,"
says Hany.
A wide variety of spirits and Champagnes plus live bands
every evening (except Sunday) make this bar an exceptional
visit, though reservations are recommended for those wishing to
secure a table.
Meanwhile, the after-hours scene can be found at
Gold&Platinum (www.goldandplatinum.ch/).
"It's obligatory to have a drink at the 'Gold' before you go
to the 'Platinum' to dance into the night," Hany advises.
Flashy, boozy drinks such as the Bling Bling (vodka,
raspberries, citron and Champagne) round out the cocktail list.
Alternatively, Java Club (www.javaclub.ch/)
underneath the Grand Hotel Kempinski offers late-night drinks
and dancing.
But Hany's favourite spot for a great cocktail at the end of
a hard day's work? The L'atelier Cocktail Club (Rue Henri
Blanvalet 11), a speakeasy-style spot where his tipple of choice
is the Cabana, made with aged Cuban rum, apple, lime juice and
Chambord liqueur.
"It refreshes every broken nerve," Hany assures - a
sentiment understood across all cultural boundaries.
RECIPE: THE CABANA
(Adapted from L'atelier Cocktail Club)
1 ½ ounces Havana Club Anejo 7 Anos Cuban Rum
¾ ounces apple juice or cider
½ ounce lime juice
½ ounce Chambord liqueur
In a cocktail shaker, mix together all ingredients with ice.
Shake vigorously and strain into an Old-Fashioned glass over
fresh ice. Garnish with lime wedge.
