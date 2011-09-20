NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Kara Newman is the author of "Spice & Ice: 60 tongue-tingling cocktails", available here: here. The opinions expressed are her own.)

By Kara Newman

NEW YORK, Sept 20 As a home of the United Nations, lakeside Geneva is a city of many cultures. Nearby France is one of the cultural leaders here, and that means wine - and Champagne in particular - figures prominently in bar offerings, says local mixologist Dirk Hany.

One popular way bubbly is enjoyed in Geneva is in a "piscine" or "swimming pool" - simply Champagne served in a Bordeaux wine glass with lots of ice.

But Champagne isn't the only sparkler filling glasses in Geneva: "The Mojito is also a long-time favourite of the Genevois," Hany explains.

This cachaca-based classic, punched up with mint and carbonated soda water, is especially likely to be found at the Fete de Genève, which takes place each August.

"Next to wine, the Mojito is probably the most popular drink."

Business travellers seeking to impress will want to head straight to The Leopard Room (here) in the elegant and conservative Hotel Angleterre.

"It's an amazing bar, very high class, as are the prices," says Hany.

A wide variety of spirits and Champagnes plus live bands every evening (except Sunday) make this bar an exceptional visit, though reservations are recommended for those wishing to secure a table.

Meanwhile, the after-hours scene can be found at Gold&Platinum (www.goldandplatinum.ch/).

"It's obligatory to have a drink at the 'Gold' before you go to the 'Platinum' to dance into the night," Hany advises.

Flashy, boozy drinks such as the Bling Bling (vodka, raspberries, citron and Champagne) round out the cocktail list.

Alternatively, Java Club (www.javaclub.ch/) underneath the Grand Hotel Kempinski offers late-night drinks and dancing.

But Hany's favourite spot for a great cocktail at the end of a hard day's work? The L'atelier Cocktail Club (Rue Henri Blanvalet 11), a speakeasy-style spot where his tipple of choice is the Cabana, made with aged Cuban rum, apple, lime juice and Chambord liqueur.

"It refreshes every broken nerve," Hany assures - a sentiment understood across all cultural boundaries.

RECIPE: THE CABANA

(Adapted from L'atelier Cocktail Club) 1 ½ ounces Havana Club Anejo 7 Anos Cuban Rum ¾ ounces apple juice or cider ½ ounce lime juice ½ ounce Chambord liqueur In a cocktail shaker, mix together all ingredients with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into an Old-Fashioned glass over fresh ice. Garnish with lime wedge.

